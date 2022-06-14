Diego Martin man shot in Morvant

News

A Diego Martin man narrowly escaped death at the hands of a group of gunmen in Morvant on Monday night.

Police said the 26-year-old man was driving his white Toyota Corolla with a friend near the Massy Motors compound on the Lady Young Road at around 7.40 pm.

The friend told him to park at the side of the road.

When he left the car, a white Nissan AD Wagon drove up and three men with rifles got out, shooting at him.

He ran away, but was shot in the upper back.

He hid in nearby bushes and drove to Morvant Junction and police took him to hospital. The man was in stable condition up to Tuesday afternoon.

Morvant CID are continuing enquiries.