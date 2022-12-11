Diego Martin man shot dead on main road

Black Immigrant Daily News

A MAN was shot dead in Diego Martin on Saturday night.

Police said Zion Dunbar, 20, of Sea Trace, Diego Martin was standing along the main road in Diego Martin at around 10 pm, when an unknown gunman walked up to and shot him him before running away.

Residents who saw Dunbar lying on the road, telephone police. A cellphone-recorded video of Dunbar’s bleeding body was posted to social media and quickly went viral.

The district medical officer later ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy. No motive was given for the murder.

Police sources said Dunbar’s murder was the 570th for this year up to press time on Sunday. Investigations are continuing.

