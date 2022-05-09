Diego Martin man found dead in Laventille

News

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a car in Laventille on Sunday night.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force were on patrol at around 11 pm when they received a report of a man passed out in a car on Pashley Street, Laventille.

Police went to the area and saw the body of 55-year-old Richard Francis in his silver Nissan Wingroad.

A district medical officer declared Francis dead.

Investigators said there were no signs of violence on Francis’ body.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives also visited the area and are continuing enquiries.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Francis’s body this week.