Diego Martin fire destroys paper warehouse

News

Fire officers were able to control and extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Diego Martin relatively quickly on Thursday.

Newsday visited the area and spoke with officers from the Four Roads Fire Station, who said they received a call about a fire at the John Dickinson warehouse on Almond Drive, off Factory Road, at around 10.30 am.

They extinguished the blaze within about 45 minutes.

Sources said the warehouse contained only empty cardboard boxes and cartons.

They said while investigating the cause of the blaze, they ruled out electricity, as the warehouse had no electrical wiring.

No other buildings were affected by the fire.