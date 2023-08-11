Diego man jailed for extortion

News

A Diego Martin man was jailed for four years on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to demanding money by menace from a D’Abadie man.

Police said Lorenzo Julien, 24, was jointly charged with Joel Patrick and Kaviann Alexis with demanding money by menace.

The trio appeared in the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where Julien pleaded guilty and Patrick and Alexis pleaded not guilty.

Patrick, 24, of Diego Martin, was granted $300,000 bail and Alexis, 26, of D’Abadie, was denied bail. The matter was adjourned to September 5.

Police say on July 12 a man reported he was receiving calls demanding money from a blocked number. The man said he was told to pay $300,000 or harm would come to him or his relatives.

He told police the next day, he got more calls telling him he had five days to pay the money.

He reported the matter to the Arima CID and police later charged Julien, Patrick and Alexis.

In a release, police urged the public to come forward if they are being extorted.

“The TT Police Service is warning individuals against engaging in this type of activity, as they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”