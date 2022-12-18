‘Did we get a payment plan… an amnesty? What did we get?’ Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

While the Government continues to argue that it has not granted a traffic ticket amnesty to motorists with outstanding tickets, many transport operators are analysing whether their demands have been met relative to the time that has been given to pay for the outstanding tickets.

The analysis has intensified, with reports now emerging that some motorists have had their drivers’ licences revoked by the courts when they attempted to settle their outstanding road traffic ticket debts.

Additionally, some motorists are allegedly being fined huge sums by the court for the tickets that were incurred over time.

Before that development, the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) on Wednesday indicated that it has accepted, in principle, the Government’s granting of some relief to motorists with outstanding traffic tickets.

Cabinet, in a release late on Tuesday, gave motorists until the end of January 2023, to pay off their outstanding traffic tickets to have demerit points expunged upon the implementation of the new Road Traffic Act.

That announcement led many transport operators to believe that an amnesty had been granted.

According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), after wide-ranging deliberations and consultations with various Government agencies and departments in relation to the implementation of the new Road Traffic Act in February 2023, Cabinet gave definitive instructions as it relates to its implementation and the launch of the new Traffic Ticket Management System.

Cabinet decided that:

Legislative steps will be taken to render all demerit points and tickets accrued up to February 1, 2018, null, and, as such, they will not be transitioned to the Road Traffic Act 2018; and

Provided that the tickets accrued after February 1, 2018 are paid before February 1, 2023, demerit points will be expunged upon the implementation of the Road Traffic Act 2018.

Cabinet also advised that, as of February 1, 2023, with the new Road Traffic Act and the new Traffic Ticket Management System, there will be greater efficiency with a fully digitised process.

The decision from Cabinet came after the crippling effects of transport operators withdrawing their services for two days last month.

Some transport operators had been demanding an amnesty to settle their outstanding traffic tickets.

However, the new measures crafted by the Government cannot be considered an amnesty, Minister without Portfolio in OPM with responsibility for information, Robert Morgan, has said.

In a newspaper interview, Morgan said Cabinet settled on declaring all traffic tickets issued before February 1, 2018 null and void because it did not wish to bring tickets incurred before that date over to the new ticketing system.

“So it is not an amnesty, it is more of a technical action to protect the motorists and the Government from exposure in case there were errors in the database,” Morgan explained to reporters.

He also stated that the Government “has not given an amnesty to any group”.

Continuing, the minister said: “This is something that is applicable to every single motorist in Jamaica who has an outstanding ticket.

“It is not particular to the operators of public passenger vehicles,” declared Morgan.

The Government has essentially given motorists over 40 days to pay over millions of dollars in traffic tickets before the new ticketing system and Road Traffic Act kick in February 1, 2023.

Sittings of the Corporate Area Traffic Court, including night court and Saturday court, have been implemented to accommodate an increase in persons wishing to clear their outstanding tickets.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, in a newspaper interview last week, disclosed that there were calls by some motorists for up to six months to pay outstanding tickets.

This, he said, the Government has flatly ignored, arguing that the state was “not going to back down”.

He added that, “… Everyone who violates the road code must pay up, and they have 40-plus days to do so.”

TODSS President, Egeton Newman, told Loop News on Wednesday that while he is appreciative of the relief, the payment window is too short, owing to the fact that some individuals singularly owe huge sums of money.

TODSS, along with other transport operator groups, had been clamouring for a payment plan if no amnesty was granted. It appears that they have also not received such a plan, but rather, more time to settle their outstanding tickets.

“Of course, our concern is that the window is a very small one, but we urge the transport sector to make good on their payment. We want to thank the Government for at least considering the request,” Newman told Loop News on Wednesday in an early reaction before the confusion that now exists.

He said there is need for more time for public education as well.

He said the timeline for payment might not afford some persons enough space to settle their outstanding debts.

“It must be clearly noted that the commuting public will have challenges come February 2023, as many drivers will not be able to pay their outstanding traffic tickets,” said Newman.

In noting that low-interest loans are being used to help some transport operators to pay for their outstanding traffic tickets, the TODSS boss called for an extension of the payment time to April 2023.

“I think if everything goes in place and all the plans go in place, you will see, of course, a change in the public transport landscape,” he promised.

While some transport operators welcomed the opportunity to pay the fines before the courts, TODSS, by Friday, claimed that several of its members had their driving licences revoked when they attempted to pay outstanding tickets in the court on Thursday.

This, the group claimed, ran contrary to the release from the OPM, which indicated that they would not be penalised up to February 1, 2023.

In a radio interview on Friday, Newman said some motorists are now fearful.

“Yesterday (Thursday) when… several of our members went to court…, several licences were revoked.

“It attracted the demerit points, and the court administration is saying to us very clearly, that they don’t go by press release or news items,” said an irate Newman.

He further alleged that, “Nobody have spoken to the Court Administration (Division), and so it is as it was before, so it is yesterday (Thursday).”

However, Morgan, on Friday emphasised that the island’s courts still have the discretion to sanction people who have violated the Road Traffic Act.

Morgan also stressed that the Government cannot interfere with the courts, despite Cabinet planning to make legislative adjustments to the demerit points system.

“… When they (the motorists) go to court, they have to engage in the process, and the judge(s), in their right, based on the laws of the land, will determine what happens then.

“The Government cannot interfere in that process,” declared Morgan.

It is yet to be seen what will be the reaction of public transport operators will in light of some of their licences being revoked when they attempt to settle their outstanding traffic tickets.

Some taxi operators, too, have since called for the Government to make provisions for the protection of the road licences of operators of public passenger vehicles (PPVs), but that, too, has been rejected by Morgan.

He reiterated that such calls were not reasonable.

“Persons who have flouted the laws of the country and accumulated hundreds of tickets cannot reasonably expect to continue flouting the laws of the country and the Government then is expected to justify that flouting,” Morgan insisted.

Meanwhile, Newman, who initially appeared to be under the impression that transport operators had been given a special payment arrangement, said at least two transport operators with whom he was familiar, have been jailed for 30 days relative to outstanding traffic tickets.

In addition, licences were confiscated by the court “because they have incurred demerit points,” Newman reiterated late Friday to reporters.

The Government, however, is remaining firm in its stance that it will not be changing its position.

In fact, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, quoted in a statement on Thursday, stressed that, “No general amnesty has been declared and no special provisions have been made to facilitate any particular group.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by Minister without Portfolio in the OPM, Floyd Green, who reminded motorists that the fact that when traffic tickets are outstanding, it means that they have failed to pay them at the tax offices before the 21-day expiry date.

As such, the only way those tickets can be dealt with is for motorists to face a parish court judge, Green told the media on Friday.

Still, Newman said his members remain unclear on what they have been given by the Government relative to their outstanding traffic tickets.

Though two Cabinet ministers have already posited that they cannot interfere with the court system, the TODSS president is asking whether the Government will communicate with the Court Administration Division (CAD).

“Did we get a payment plan, did we get an amnesty? What did we get?” Newman questioned in a media interview.

In answering his own questions, he said his transport operators got nothing, as their licences were either being taken away or members are being slapped with substantial fines by the courts.

