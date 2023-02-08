Dibe boy,10, father critical after shooting

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Stock photo

RELATIVES of ten-year-old Terik Patterson are describing the early-morning gun attack which left him in a critical state as distasteful and wicked.

Terik, a standard-four student of Ascension AC School, was in the bathroom –at the entrance to their ground-floor apartment in Lutchman Drive, Dibe, St James –with his father and five-year-old brother when gunmen stormed in. He was shot in the forehead.

Gunmen then shot his father, David Patterson, several times, including a shot in the head. He was asleep when the attack happened.

Relatives living upstairs in the two-storey home heard the gunfire, but by the time they reached the entrance, the gunmen had already escaped on foot along a narrow track leading to several other houses.

The victims were taken to hospital.

When Newsday visited the area, the street was almost deserted. Newsday noticed two women whispering to each other, not far from where the incident happened.

One of the women said she was the child’s aunt and took Newsday to where it happened.

Bloodstains pooled on the steps to the family home.

“People don’t have a heart any more. This is just wicked and distasteful,” Patterson’s sister told Newsday during a brief interview.

The toddler escaped unharmed, but was traumatised by the incident.

Up to midday, both Patterson and his son were warded in hospital in critical condition.

NewsAmericasNow.com