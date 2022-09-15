Deyalsingh: Swine flu has left me very weak

News

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

ALTHOUGH he is back out to work, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said that he is still very weak after recently battling swine flu.

While speaking in the capacity of St Joseph MP at the opening of the Maitagual Community Centre in San Juan on Wednesday, Deyalsingh occasionally coughed and sniffled.

He was hospitalised at the Arima Hospital last week, and after the Health Ministry said it was not covid19, it was revealed he had swine flu.

He said, “I got influenza A (H3N2). My only regret in spending my time in a hospital bed is having led the health team to where we can have physical celebrations for our 60th anniversary of Independence, I was not able as the person who led the medical response to be part of those festivities.”

During his speech on Wednesday, he admitted, “The swine flu has left me very weak, eh.”

Earlier he joked, “Please don’t tell Dr Michelle Trotman (Thoracic care medical specialist) I am here because when speaking to her this morning, she said: ‘Minister, get some rest, nah? You’re coughing still, you’re still not up to scratch.'”

He told the audience that although he had other events to attend that day, he did not want to miss this one.

Later on, while he presented an award to Rev Christine Frederick – a representative of the Mt Moriah NESB Church, he coughed again and the host joked, “Don’t worry, Minister. She will pray for you just now.”