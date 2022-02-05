Deyalsingh: San Fernando hospital PCR machine repaired

News

Terrence Deyalsingh.

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said a PCR machine at San Fernando General Hospital is operational once again.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Friday, Deyalsingh said the machine was put back into full service on Thursday. He did not say how long the machine had been down.

Deyalsingh said no clinical procedures at the hospital were affected while the machine was not working.

“We prioritised PCR testing for patients in the hospital setting, especially those in the emergency departments and hospitals.”

He added that the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Trinidad Public Health Laboratory and some private sector labs handled PCR testing, normally done at the hospital, while the machine was being repaired.