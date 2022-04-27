Deyalsingh: Rise in covid19 cases was expected

News

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.

Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said recent increases in the number of covid19 cases were expected after the easing of several public health restrictions, return to in-person classes in schools and continued reopening of the economy.

He made this statement during the virtual health news conference on Wednesday.

Deyalsingh said there was no evidence to suggest the return of in-person classes at schools was directly related to the increase in covid19 cases.

He said Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly had asked parents to keep their children away from school if they display flu-like symptoms. The Health Ministry continues to provide support to the Education Ministry with respect to dealing with covid19 in schools.

Deyalsingh reiterated there are no plans at this stage to revert to any of the recently removed public health restrictions, and any such decision will be made by the Prime Minister.

He also reiterated his appeal to the public to demonstrate personal responsibility to help Trinidad and Tobago protect the hard-won gains it has made to date with respect to curbing covid19.