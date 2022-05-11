Deyalsingh: Pfizer boosters approved for 12-18 age group

News

Pfizer vaccines available at the vaccination site in August 2021. File photo/Lincoln Holder

The Minister of Health has said the Pfizer covid19 vaccine has now been approved by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the ministry’s advisory committee for distribution to children ages 12-18 as boosters.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was speaking during his ministry’s virtual media conference on Wednesday.

He said students, who would have began their vaccinations in September 2021, are now eligible to receive the boosters, as the local advisory committee signed off on this on Monday. He said he has already informed the regional health authorities (RHA) of the update and the Pfizer booster programme for that age group will begin on Friday.

Deyalsingh said the booster will be available only to those who received their second dose six months ago.

“The usual parental consent is needed.

“We urge parents and children, especially those who are immune-compromised, if you are unsure, speak with your paediatrician. Those boosters are highly recommended for those sub-groups.”

Deyalsingh also said the ministry had had its final meeting with representatives from Spain, from where the ministry should receive a donation of Pfizer vaccines for the five-11 age group on Monday.

He said an exact date of delivery should be available to the public within the next seven days.

“In the meantime what we are doing is preparing for distribution to be as easy and accessible as possible,” he said, adding the ministry will be expanding vaccinations for the age group to selected health centres, in addition to the already available mass vaccination sites.