Deyalsingh: No sports allowed for non-national teams

Sports

Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh reminded the public that only national teams are permitted to take part in group sporting activities because of the covid19 pandemic.

Apparently during the Christmas holidays people have gathered for activities which includes “sweating” at savannahs and parks.

On Wednesday, at the covid19 virtual media conference, Deyalsingh said, “I think what is allowed is training for national teams, but I don’t think non-national teams are supposed to be out and about playing sport.”

The Government has made it possible for people to exercise, as gyms were allowed to return to business in October for those who are vaccinated.

People are also free to run or walk around savannahs and parks.