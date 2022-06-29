Deyalsingh: No covid tests needed to enter Trinidad and Tobago from Friday

News

File photo

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has said people entering Trinidad and Tobago will no longer be required to provide a negative covid19 PCR or antigen test from July 1.

Deyalsingh was speaking during the ministry’s weekly media briefing on Wednesday.

He said Minister of Finance and acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert had given him permission to notify the public of the change.

In March 22, 2020, the government closed borders to travellers entering and leaving the country as one of its measures to curb the spread of the covid19 virus.

The borders reopened on July 17, 2021 to nationals and vaccinated non-nationals, who were required to provide a negative PCR test 72 hours old or less.