Deyalsingh involved in car accident

News

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh – SUREASH CHOLAI

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and another driver were unharmed after their vehicles collided on the outskirts of downtown Port of Spain on Thursday morning.

Police said Deyalsingh was turning west from Abattoir Road onto the Beetham Highway in his white Nissan X-Trail at around 10 am when a car collided with his, damaging the front and back doors on the right side of Deyalsingh’s car.

The front side of the other driver’s car was also damaged.

Police from the Besson Street police station, the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch and St Clair police went to the area.

Video footage from a driver, shared on social media, showed Deyalsingh crossing the highway to meet the other driver.

A statement from the Ministry of Health on Thursday afternoon confirmed the incident and that a report was made at the Besson Street police station.