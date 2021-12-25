Deyalsingh goes ‘into belly of the beast’ at covid19 facilities

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he has “gone into the belly of the beast that is covid19” by touring several covid19 facilities to thank healthcare workers.

He praised the workers, saying they have been performing magnificently in the fight against the virus.

“These unsung and unseen heroes and they have my deepest appreciation and love. There is a saying that a chain is as strong as its weakest link. Believe me, we have a strong chain,” Deyalsingh said. “In paying these visits, I hope that as Health Minister, they could see that I am with them and for them in this battle.”

With the omicron variant being the newest threat, he urged people not to become complacent.

“Why? Because with a doubling rate of 2.5 days, it means that thousands and thousands of people could become infected in a very short space of time,” Deyalsingh said during a visit to the Augustus Long Hospital in Pointe-a-Pierre.

“It is my hope that if more and more people get vaccinated, the stress on our people, the stress on our system, could be severely reduced.”

His message for this Christmas season is for people to follow the three Ws — wash hands, wear masks and watch distance.

Whereas fewer people went to be vaccinated closer to Christmas, Deyalsingh added, “We saw on Monday, on Tuesday, an uptick of about 500 doses per day. We have not seen those numbers since November 22.”

