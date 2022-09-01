Deyalsingh discharged from hospital

News

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh – AYANNA KINSALE

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has been discharged from the hospital two days after he was hospitalised.

Deyalsingh displayed flu-like symptoms on Monday night when he went to the Arima General Hospital. Doctors were able to rule out covid19 but he was kept for observation out of an abundance of caution.

A statement from the Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, said the medical team at the Arima General Hospital reviewed the minister’s condition and subsequently discharged him.

He will continue his recovery at home.

It added, “The minister would like to thank the staff of Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex Accident and Emergency Department for their initial attention and also the staff at the Arima General Hospital for their caring professionalism.”

Deyalsingh also expressed his “deep gratitude for the hundreds of messages of prayer and support” received, especially from his constituents of St Joseph.