Deyalsingh: Covid vaccination rates still declining

Health Minister and Member of Parliament for St Joseph Terrence Deyalsingh speaks to the media at the St Joseph Girls’ RC School in St Joseph. – AYANNA KINSALE

HEALTH MINISTER Terrence Deyalsingh said on Monday the covid19 vaccination drive is on the decline, with about 800 doses being administered daily, which includes first, second and single-shot doses as well as boosters.

Speaking with the media at St Joseph’s Girls’ RC Primary School, during his Secondary Entrance Assessment Exam (SEA) tour, Deyalsingh said it was unfortunate the population had slowed down on wanting to be vaccinated.

“So the vaccine drive is on the decline, unfortunately. Roughly 49 per cen of the population has made up his mind not to be vaccinated.”

He said even with a death toll of approximately three a day, the ministry’s information says those dying are unvaccinated.

“So our death rates per day should be zero, if people will just get vaccinated.

“But they have made up their minds not to be vaccinated. They have made up their minds to risk their lives, and that’s a very unfortunate position.”

Deyalsingh also spoke of vaccines for children that are to be donated by Spain.

“We are in negotiations to get 40,000 doses donated to us, which will help us vaccinate 20,000 children, because it’s a two-dose vaccine.”

The donated vaccines are for children aged five-12. He added that the government is still in talks to buy more vaccines, but negogiations on those being donated have reached the furthest.

Deyalsingh added that of the 75,000 Pfizer vaccines donated by the US, only 6,007 had been used as of Saturday. That tranche, which was received earlier this month, expires in June.

“If you recall, when we got the 75,000 I did say, if you don’t use it, will we will not be getting any more. And I can’t blame the US government for that. The population has made up its mind now.”

During his school tour Deyalsingh, who told the children to call him “Uncle Terry,” spent time encouraging the standard five students of Mt Lambert RC Primary School, Aranguez Government Primary School, St Joseph’s Government Primary School and St Joseph’s Girls’ RC Primary School to trust God for their success in Thursday’s exam.

The St Joseph MP gave each of the 17 schools in his constituency SEA kits, which included pencils, erasers, rulers and hand sanitiser.

His message to children and parents alike was simple: “This is a major opportunity that presents itself on Thursday. My main message is that this major opportunity on Thursday is one of many opportunities that will come the way of children to become the people that they were meant to be.”