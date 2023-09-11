Deyal shines as TKR book CPL playoffs spot

Sports

Trinbago Knight Riders’ Mark Deyal on the attack against St Lucia Kings in the Republic Bank CPL at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS –

A solid 87-run partnership from opener Mark Deyal (57) and Lorcan Tucker (38 not out), combined with late batting fireworks from Andre Russell (29 not out), saw Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) seal an important seven-wicket win over St Lucia Kings in their final Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 home match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Sunday night.

After being inserted to bat, Kings posted a decent 167/3 after 20 overs.

Despite a slow start from the hosts in reply, the TKR trio helped their franchise rally to their third consecutive home victory by getting to 169/3 in 18.5 overs.

This result for the four-time winners affirmed their stance atop the standings on 13 points after nine matches. Their current position guarantees them a top-two finish and two shots at qualifying for the September 24 final.

TKR have one more game on their preliminary schedule remaining, against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday.

Batting first, St Lucia were guided by Kiwi opener Colin Munro, who smashed an unbeaten 72, including three sixes and six fours.

Sean Williams finished on 34 not out and Roston Chase chipped in with 32. TKR fast bowler Jayden Seales was involved in all three dismissals as he celebrated his 22nd birthday on Sunday by claiming the first wicket, Johnson Charles (13).

He also caught Chase off spinner Waqar Salamkheil and St Lucia skipper Sikanda Raza (eight), courtesy Sunil Narine.

Set 168 for victory, TKR lost critical top-order batsmen Martin Guptill (16) and Nicholas Pooran (15), but Deyal and Lorcan kept the partisan crowd happy with a match-defining partnership.

The dismissal of Deyal only served to introduce Russell, who has been a closer for TKR this season.

Needing 30 runs from the final three overs, Tucker started with a four off Australian Peter Hatzoglou, and Russell did the rest, as his big shots sent the south venue into frenzied celebrations, with seven balls to spare.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph (2/42) topped their bowling.

The remaining CPLT20 matches now shift to Providence Stadium in Guyana. They resume on September 13, with the hosts up against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Scores: KINGS 167 for three off 20 overs (Colin Munro 72 not out, Sean Williams 34 not out, Roston Chase 32) vs TKR 169 for three off 18.5 overs (Mark Deyal 57, Lorcan Tucker 38, Andre Russell 29; Alzarri Joseph 2-42).