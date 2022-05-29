Devastating rain kills dozens in northeast Brazil

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least 56 people have died in Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco amid heavy rains over the weekend, according to the state’s civil defense forces.

An additional 56 people are missing and at least 25 are injured, Brazil’s Minister of Regional Development Daniel Ferreira said on Sunday.

More than 3,900 people have also lost their homes due to devastating downpours, Ferreira added.

Some of the deaths were caused by landslides in the greater Recife area, said the Pernambuco civil defense, which has urged residents living in high risk areas to seek shelter elsewhere.

