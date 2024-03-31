Desperate search for Moruga businessman enters fourth day

News

Missing businessman Linwald Beharry.

A TEAM of over 40 people continued searching for missing Moruga businessman Linwald Beharry for a fourth consecutive day on March 31.

Involved were members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, officers from the Moruga police station, relatives and some of Beharry’s students.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team head, Vallence Rambharat told Newsday the search began around 7.30 am.

“We’re now on a lunch break, but thus far we’ve been unsuccessful. We’ve been utilising drones and foot patrols as well as van patrols to cover what I would consider to be…large areas in the Moruga and Barrackpore areas for the morning.”

Beharry, 67, left his Bois Jean Jean home in his car at around 7 am on March 26, telling relatives he was feeling unwell and was going to a doctor in Craignish Village, Princes Town. After the doctor’s visit, he was expected to lead a real-estate class at Cross Crossing, San Fernando, but never showed up tat either location. Worried when he did not return home, the family contacted the Hunters Search and Rescue Team to begin looking for him.

Beharry’s car, a black Mercedes Benz (PBM 8), was last seen in St Mary’s Village, Moruga, the day he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Beharry’s whereabouts can call the Moruga Police Station at 656-7030 or any police station. People can also call 800-TIPS or contact the police hotlines at 555, 999, and 911.