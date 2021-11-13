Desal plant resumes operations Sunday

News

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised customers in Central and southwest Trinidad, currently affected by the shutdown at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant, of one-day delay in the completion of maintenance works at the facility.

In a statement on Saturday, WASA said the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (Desalcott), has indicated that works on the plant are expected to be completed by noon on Sunday. The plant was shut down on November 8 for scheduled maintenance and was originally scheduled to resume operations at noon on Saturday.

WASA said the plant will be ramped up to full production of 40 million gallons per day (mgd) by midnight on Sunday. Customers were told that temporary water supply schedules, implemented at the start of the shutdown on November 8, will remain in effect until the plant resumes full operations.

Customers were asked to manage their stored water use efficiently, as it may take up to 48 hours for the supply to normalize to some affected areas, after the plant returns to full operation. WASA apologised for inconvenience caused as a result of this situation and asked customers to contact its customer call centre toll free at 800-4420/26, for information and assistance. WASA also said a limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and educational institutions.