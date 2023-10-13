Deputy Prisons Commissioner grateful for support after attack

News

An officer looks at the he bullet riddled SUV outside the house of Deputy Prisons Commissioner Sherwin Bruce on Sparrow Avenue, Barataria. 2023.10.11 – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Deputy Prisons Commissioner Sherwin Bruce is appreciative of the support he has received since Wednesday’s shooting incident outside his home, which appears to have been an assassination attempt.

Three masked men fired multiple shots at Bruce’s car, with his driver and daughter inside. The driver was hit in the arm and had to be hospitalised and Bruce’s teenage daughter was left with minor injuries.

Bruce said his family was recovering, telling Newsday, “Everybody is coming to come.”

He added that he is also grateful for the support from Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. He revealed that Hinds had personally contacted him afterwards.

Bruce said the response from the people of Barataria had touched him the most.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and that is what Barataria has been to me. That’s how the community is. Everybody is supportive.”

Asked if he planned to move out because of security fears, Bruce said that was still being discussed.

“Right now everything is still up in the air.”

Pressed as to whether the discussions were with his family or national security officials, Bruce refused to elaborate, saying, “It is a security matter that will be discussed.”

Police have not yet confirmed whether Bruce was the intended target, but on Wednesday evening, they seized a large haul of guns and ammunition which they believe are linked to those responsible for the attack.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher celebrated the find, describing it as the largest seizure of illegal firearms in TT’s history.

It included two AK-47 rifles, two Draco rifles, a Ruger 30-calibre rifle, a Ruger Precision 50-calibre rifle, one M-16 rifle, two UZI sub-machine guns and a Beretta sub-machine gun.

Police also found 1,152 rounds of assorted ammunition, namely 45 mm, 9 mm, 7.62 mm, 12-gauge 50-calibre and 6.5-calibre armour-piercing ammunition. The discovery also included 53 trigger guards, 15 triggers, 23 rifle stocks, 13 selectors, ten laser pointers, four rear sights and four buffers.

Harewood-Christopher said the seizure was the result of “an intelligence-led exercise.”

Police Service and Welfare Association president Gideon Dickson expressed concern over the discovery of the amour-piercing bullets, and warned police officers and all members of the other arms of national security to be prepared.

“The criminals have continued to enhance their arsenal,” he said. “Take nothing for granted, on and off the job.”