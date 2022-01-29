Dennis ready, willing to lead PNM Tobago Council

Tobago

Former chief secretary Ancil Dennis talks to Newsday during an interview at Waves restaurant, Black Rock, Wednesday. – Photo by David Reid

FORMER THA chief secretary Ancil Dennis, 35, is ready and willing to take charge of the PNM Tobago Council – if the party so desires.

Dennis made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Newsday on Wednesday in Black Rock, Tobago.

The PNM is in a state of transition after a crushing defeat by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

Five members of the PNM Tobago Council resigned after the loss, including its chairman Stanford Callender, PRO Kwesi Des Vignes, lady vice chair Marslyn Melville-Jack, education officer Kurt Salandy and welfare office Ricardo Warner.

But PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who failed to lead her party to victory in two THA elections, has been largely silent. The PNM and PDP tied six-six at the January 25, 2021 polls before the PDP seized control of the assembly last month. The number of seats was increased from 12 to 15 by the EBC, after the THA Act was amended in Parliament, to reduce the likelihood of another stalemate.

With questions surrounding the future of the party under Davidson-Celestine, Dennis said he is open to taking on the task of rebuilding the PNM and mounting an election challenge in four years.

“It’s not about aspiration or ambition – it’s about what is best for the party. Whether it’s leadership or not, I will play a role in the rebuilding of the party. Based on my experiences (as an assemblyman) over the last eight years, based on my experience as chief secretary, based on my experiences in service to the people, I definitely will have to play some role.

“As for leadership, if after long consideration and long discussion with senior members in the party, grassroots in the party, if after all the discussions they believe I am the best person to lead during the difficult period, then so be it….

“From 14-one, we can’t get any lower. Worse than that is 15-0, and we were three votes away from that.

“Immediately I accepted the fact we gonna have to spend a long period of four years rebuilding and reshaping and refocusing, and I accepted that I would have to be an integral part of that.

Dennis said the party’s top brass must consider all available options when it comes to leadership.

“Currently we have a very young and vibrant Minority Leader, Mr Kelvin Morris, the only PNM assemblyman in the chamber. Will it be best for him to lead the party? I don’t know.”

What does the party need to do in the short term to become more attractive to the Tobago electorate?

“It requires strategy, commitment, serious introspection and evaluation, and most importantly – change. Change in the way we operate. We have to become a lot more resourceful.”

He said the party needs all hands on deck – Minority Leader, Minority Councillor, its executive and young members.

“They must be prepared to let their voices be heard.”

Dennis said he enjoys a “good relationship” with Davidson-Celestine, and they “communicate where necessary.”

Asked whether during his 19 months as chief secretary he ever felt the PNM Tobago Council and Tobago would be better off with him as leader, Dennis chuckled before saying,”That’s a trick question.

“No, but I did consider whether the party would really retain the support of the people. I think I saw certain signals, the sentiments, that people were not satisfied with certain actions, certain directions the party was headed in. So I did consider that we could possibly lose the election.”

Zipline ‘broke the camel’s back’

Although not ascribing blame to Davidson-Celestine for the failed $2.5 million zipline project, Dennis acknowledged that “it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The project was announced in 2015 by Davidson-Celestine when she held the portfolio of tourism secretary. Although taxpayers’ money was spent, the tourism project was never completed.

The PDP campaigned heavily on it during the January 25 election. Current Chief Secretary Farley Augustine told Newsday it was a crucial part of the PDP campaign strategy, waiting for the right time and right stone, to pelt Goliath.

Dennis conceded, “It played a significant role. It was a major issue – unfairly so. Because I’ve not seen anything…I’ve looked at the process, I’ve made inquiries, I’ve investigated. I’ve not seen anything to suggest that she acted corruptly or irresponsibly or anything like that. But that’s the nature of politics.”

But why did it take the assembly until just ten days before the December 6 election to announce it was suing BVI company Original Canopy Tours Enterprises Ltd for breach of contract?

“Well, it has to do with the process. When that became a major issue, about a month or so after I assumed (the post of) Chief Secretary, I was also secretary of tourism, so I immediately investigated.

“I was careful in my responses, especially before I had all the information available. Meetings were held with the suppliers of the zipline, a lot of info had to be understood, to be digested, to understand what transpired. There were letters back and forth, legal letters, until eventually we asked a local attorney to give us some advice….

“That issue was being pursued very aggressively by me.”

Apart from the zipline project, Dennis said PNM’s long reign in the assembly worked in the PDP’s favour.

“Having been in office for 20 years, you’re kind of destined to lose. Not too many administrations, especially in the Caribbean, remain in office for so long. The anti-incumbency sentiments, this cry for change, especially in a pandemic where everybody is feeling the heat, everybody under pressure – then the zipline issue, which was used to erode the credibility of the leader. It became a major campaign issue from January (election) to now. It was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Dennis believes his own defeat in Buccoo/Mt Pleasant by a few votes was the result of the anti-incumbency momentum.

“I don’t think there was much we could have done. In hindsight, we made a few mistakes in terms of the manner in which we campaigned.

“Looking back at governance, there are a few things we could have done.

“Looking back, had the zipline project been completed and followed up on, it would not have been an election issue.

“In the campaign, we could have focused more on our track record, but after 20 years people will still focus on things you didn’t do.”

Citing PDP’s “Leh we fix dis” campaign slogan, Dennis said there will always be things that need to be fixed when governing a country.

Since the election defeat. he said he has taken a brief vacation to rejuvenate.

Dennis, who has a master’s in public policy and management from the University of London, said aside from politics, he will be focusing on his family, furthering his studies, and entering into entrepreneurship.

“Life has been good, a lot more relaxing, a lot more stress-free…The role of chief secretary is definitely high-stress. I feel a lot more relaxed, at ease, my telephone is ringing a lot less.”

‘Augustine showing arrogance’

However, he was adamant that his political career is not over. He believes Tobago, being a small island, must raise its standard of politics. The election campaigns, two in 2021, featured mudslinging from both sides, including personal attacks.

“Personal attacks are not nice, especially in Tobago, where a lot of people run with the rumours. Being in politics for eight years caused me to build a certain level of immunity, but we definitely need to do better. We need to place more focus on the public record and what people are bringing in Tobago about their plans.

“It’s unfortunate from time to time we descend into the gutter – a lot of it based on rumour, not founded on an iota of fact. There are only about a few persons who go in that direction. There is a guy on Facebook (name called) known for that kind of stuff. He lives for it. I think his existence is based on bacchanal, commess and kankatang.

“Outside of him, I don’t see many persons going down that road. But once he posts, it becomes talk, other people share it – you know how social media is.”

Dennis revealed the PNM will soon begin the process of electing a new executive.

“I do not have the exact date, but that process will happen and a new leader, new executive will be in place in the near future.

“Only then we can seriously start rebuilding the party, doing an evaluation why we are here, and making a determination of where will we go, and how do we keep this current administration – which has already signalled they have no problem victimising Tobagonians – how will we keep them in check.”

Dennis was also critical of new Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s start in office.

“I think he’s getting a bit beside himself. I’ve looked at some of the statements, and what I’d say to him is that humility goes a long way, and to pursue, as far as possible, a cordial relationship between both islands. As we say, doh be wrong and strong.

“There are some things heading the wrong direction. This whole clash with the Attorney General on the Watson Duke issue (remaining as PSA president after being appointed Deputy Chief Secretary); the firings in the THA after a commitment was given that nobody would lose their jobs – already they are reneging on initial promises – the ex-gratia payment (to THA workers before Christmas).

“I am seeing a lot of arrogance and pride. Hopefully, with the best interest of the island, he buckles down.”