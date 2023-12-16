Dennis: Half-picked duck, shoddy Friendship road project’

News

Ancil Dennis –

Political leader of the Tobago Council of the PNM Ancil Dennis has raised several concerns over the construction of the Friendship Connector Road, Canaan, Tobago.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dennis talked about the multi-million-dollar project and called on Tobagonians to take note of what he described as “alarming realities” as disclosed by a whistleblower.

He listed them as: “No compaction testing, no quality control of materials, materials being rolled into muddy soil, lack of complete designs and roundabout location is 300 feet off, no site engineer present…”

Dennis said there were no Tobago contractors, labour or equipment on site, as all equipment and workers were from Trinidad.

Dennis claimed previously, a dual-lane road design was estimated to cost $30 million, yet the single-lane road being built was priced at $70 million.

He added: “Historical sites such as the sugar mill located at the site (are) under threat of being demolished, no proper drainage, no engineering surveyor on site, bridge culvert backfilled without allowing the proper concrete curing time – backfilling began the day after concrete was poured.”

The intention, he said, is to deliver a “half-picked duck shoddy” road project to open by New Year’s Day to hoodwink Tobagonians. He said stables on the site were demolished without warning, and submissions to the Environmental Management Authority were altered without approval. He said there was no sediment control, and no environmental protocols were being followed.

He warned of an impending disaster unless immediate action was taken.

Newsday made several calls to DIQUD’s Secretary Trevor James, but they went unanswered.

The project includes grading, bridge construction and installing a culvert drain in phase one. The overall project is to build a 2.5 kilometre flexible-pavement single-carriageway road at Friendship Estate.

A court had ordered the project halted earlier this year because of the EMA’S concern about a certificate of environmental clearance. The injunction has since been lifted and work continues.