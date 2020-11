Af­ter per­sis­tent wide­spread pow­er out­ages in To­ba­go over the past few weeks, Chief Sec­re­tary An­cil Den­nis is call­ing on the T&T Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion (TTEC) to do bet­ter. Fol­low­ing a tour of the Cove Pow­er plant on Thurs­day, Den­nis said the sit­u­a­tion can­not con­tin­ue.