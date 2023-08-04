Delivery Man – Police officer saves unborn baby, mother a third time

News

SUPER GRATEFUL: PC Darion Thomas, of the Sangre Grande Police Station, Traffic Section, Eastern Division, holds beautiful, healthy, nine lbs baby girl, Charleigh, during a welfare visit.

Looking on is Charleigh’s mother, WPC Cherrelle Thom. – TTPS

Sangre Grande traffic officer PC Darion Thomas is once again being hailed as a saviour after escorting a woman in labour through traffic to a hospital for a third time.

In a release sent shared on social media police said police woman Cherelle Thom, 34, was stuck in gridlock traffic along the Eastern Main Road, Valencia when she began to experience labour pains. Her father who was driving their car called the police.

Thomas was conducting traffic duty and responded to the distress call and when he arrived saw Thom’s father flashing the lights of his SUV.

Thomas advised the father to put on his hazard lights and high beams and escorted them to the Sangre Grande hospital. Thom gave birth to a girl, Charleigh, at nine lbs.

Thom in the release described Thomas’ help as nothing less than divine intervention.

Words can’t explain how grateful I am,” she said. “That day was one of the most hectic, stressful days of my life but PC Thomas was just in place to take us through the traffic and safely to the hospital. He is truly a Godsend,”

She said he was also present for the registration process at the hospital.

“He is consistently checking up on us and ensuring our welfare since that day.”

Thomas said he was grateful to God for the chance to be in the right place at the right time to help.

“What I am really excited and love from this all is that no matter the current challenges, I still get to have a positive impact on the lives of those I serve in my community.”