Delay in opening of new Tobago ICU facility

Tobago

Dr Victor Wheeler, Acting Medical Chief of Staff –

There has been a delay in the completion of the new covid19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Fort King George, according to Medical Chief of Staff Dr Victor Wheeler.

Two weeks ago, at a THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development press conference, Wheeler said Tobago was working actively to increase its ICU bed capacity. He said this would increase the number of ICU beds for covid19 patients, from five to 11.

At the same conference, Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine said she had visited the facility, which was about 70 to 75 per cent completed. She anticipated it would be ready by the end of November.

Contacted for an update on Wednesday, Wheeler said the opening of the facility has been pushed back.

“The infrastructural work is not completed as yet,” he said.

“There have been some delays, so we’re looking at the middle of December.”

Davidson-Celestine had expressed hope that the facility “would relieve the pressure at the Scarborough General Hospital in terms of treating with those persons who would need high-dependency care.

“At that facility, we would also have our own oxygen compressors on the island, and I think by that time of the month, which is November, we should have at least 28 ventilators, and by the end of the month we would be fully self-sufficient where oxygen is concerned.”

The island’s covid19 death toll remained at 123 on Wednesday. But there were 21 new covid19 cases and 701 active cases.

In a statement, the division reported that 53 patients are now in state isolation, 642 in home isolation and six in ICU. Three patients have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 19,153 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 4,121 have tested positive. There are 3, 297 recovered patients.

It said to date 23,215 people on the island are partially vaccinated while 22,258 are fully vaccinated.