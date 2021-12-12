Delay in desalination plant repairs

News

File photo by Roger Jacob

THERE has been a delay in the completion of repair works at the Point Lisas desalination plant, the Water and Sewerage Authority said in a statement on Sunday.

WASA said Desalcott had advised that production at the plant was now 23 million gallons per day, which is expected to increase to 36 million gallons by Monday.

Full production is expected to be ramped up to 40 million gallons by Tuesday.

Customers from central and south-west Trinidad, who were affected, were advised to manage their stored water use efficiently as it may take up to 48 hours for the supply to normalise to some areas after the plant returns to full operation.

WASA said a limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and educational institutions.