Defence Force pan side invited to play for Queen

News

Chair of the Service Project Committee Susan Philip signs the memorandum of understanding between the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain and the Inter-Agency Task Force’s Hearts and Minds programme during the launch of the Beetham Gardens youth steel orchestra at the Beetham Gardens community centre on Saturday. Looking on are Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, and Senior Supt Oswain Subero. – AYANNA KINSALE

THE TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra has been invited to perform for Queen Elizabeth in May.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds made the announcement on Saturday at the Beetham Community Health Centre, during his feature address for the launch of the Beetham Gardens Steel Orchestra and the signing of an MOU for the Hearts and Minds Programme between the Rotary Club of Port of Spain and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

While pointing out the successes of local panmen, Hinds said, “I have on my desk right now a request from Her Majesty, the Queen of Great Britain, for TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra to go in the month of May to perform for the people of Britain in the presence of Her Majesty.”

The band won Best Performing Band in the Small Conventional Bands category at last week’s Taste of Carnival 2022 – Pan in de Sancoche.

In 2019, the band impressed after being invited to the UK to play at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

This event is an annual series of military tattoos performed by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams.

It is hosted in Scotland on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.