Decomposing body of man found in Siparia

SOUTH Western Division police found the decomposing body of a man in a bushy area in Siparia on Saturday evening.

Siparia police got information and went to the area off Coora Road in Prana Settlement. The investigators believe the unidentified victim was killed as his feet were bound with plastic tie-straps.

Homicide Bureau (Region III) police also visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call Siparia police at 649- 2462 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.