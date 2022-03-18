Decomposing body found in shack at Beetham landfill

The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

Police are trying to identify the body of a man found in a shack at the Beetham landfill on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a security guard at the landfill noticed a smell coming from the shack at around 3.35 pm and called the police.

Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force and the Besson Street police where they found the body. A district medical officer went to the area and declared the man dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.