Decomposing body found in Sangre Grande

WHILE parts of Sangre Grande were cut off by flooding on Wednesday, a neighbour found the decomposing body of a man.

Police reported that the body is believed to be that of a 60-year-old man who was last seen on November 4. His identity has not been confirmed because of the advanced stage of decomposition.

The man appeared to have suffered a wound to the back of the head, police said.

They said the body was found by a neighbour at Blake Avenue Extension, Guaico, Sangre Grande at about 11 am. The neighbour followed a smell and found the body in an unfinished concrete structure.

The man was wearing a long-sleeved blue jersey, grey long pants and black sneakers.