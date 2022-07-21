Decomposed body found at sea near La Brea

News

South Western Division police are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body at sea near La Brea.

Reports are the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by captain Vallence Rambharat received information and called the Coast Guard on Wednesday evening.

The unidentified body was taken near the jetty at the La Brea Industrial Development Company Ltd. The La Brea police were also informed.

Anyone with information about the body can call the nearest police station, 999, 555, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or La Brea police at 648-7444.