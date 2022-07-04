Debris thrown at media during Nelson Street protests

News

A policeman tries to put out a fire on Nelson Street, Port of Spain during protests by residents over the killing of three men by police at Independence Square, Port of Spain on Saturday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Reporters covering protests on Nelson Street had debris thrown at them by angry residents who mistook them for police officers on Monday afternoon.

Residents began the protests in response to the police killing three men in downtown Port of Spain on Saturday morning.

They set fire to several blockades on Nelson Street at around 12.30 pm.

On reaching the area, reporters began recording the debris being thrown onto the road and had debris thrown at them.

One reporter (not from Newsday) was struck in his foot by a coconut thrown by a resident from the Nelson Street housing development, while a stone narrowly missed this reporter.

Residents later apologised for the hostility and said they thought the reporters were police officers.

“When we see a badge we just thought it was the police. We apologise for that, we respect you all coming to let our voices be heard,” one resident said.

Another resident said the protests were out of frustration from the recent police killings and hoped the officers involved in the incident would be investigated and charged.

“This isn’t the first time we have had police killings. Look up to now we are still waiting for justice after the three men got killed in Morvant.

Police from the Inter-Agency Task Force visited the scene and sternly warned residents not to block the roads.

The officers put out the fires and cleared the roads but kept watch at the area for about two hours before leaving.