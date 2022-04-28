Debe woman to appear in court for mom’s murder

News

CHARGED: Melissa Jaggesar who has been charged with the murder of her mother Sita Jaggessar. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A DEBE woman was expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Thursday charged with the murder of her mother, Sita Jaggesar.

A police press release said Melissa Jaggesar, 35, of Clarkia Drive, Wellington Road, has been charged with the April 19 murder.

Jaggesar, the release said, was charged on Wednesday by WPC Cowie Massy of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations on advice from deputy DPP Joan Honoré-Paul.

Her mother, who also lived at Clarkia Drive, Wellington Road, was found dead in the living room at around 3 pm on April 19 by her 13-year-old granddaughter, who had just returned home from school.

Sita Jagessar

The accused was held on April 21 as part of investigations, which saw other people also interviewed by police.

The investigation was led by acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul and supervised by Insp Anil Maharaj.