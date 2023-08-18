Deadly Sangre Grande fire’s cause still unknown

News

Investigators at the fire that distroyed the home and took the livies of Natasha Nancoo and her two children at Cooblal Trace, Toco Main Road, Sangre Grande on August 17 – Photo by Anisto Alves

The cause of the fire that claimed the life of a 47-year-old widow, Natasha Nancoo, and her two sons in Sangre Grande early on Thursday was yet to be determined on Friday.

Police investigators said so far there was no evidence to suggest the fire was deliberately set, and investigations were ongoing.

The charred remains of Nancoo, her sons Enrique Reyes, 19, and Adesh Joseph, ten, were found on Thursday morning after fire officers contained the fire, which destroyed the family’s wooden home at Cooblal Trace, off Toco Main Road.

The three victims were last seen alive on Wednesday night. At around 6.15 am the next day, residents saw the house ablaze and called Sangre Grande fire and police officers. Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II police also visited and gathered evidence.

At the scene on Thursday, a neighbour told Newsday the mother and sons moved in six-eight months ago.

The police said Nancoo was the common-law wife of murder victim Sherwin Bernard, 46, of Toco Main Road, Vega de Oropouche. The mini-mart owner was shot dead in January at his businessplace, near his home, where a man pretending to be a customer asked to buy a tank of gas.

The motive for that murder was robbery.

Homicide Bureau Region II police later arrested and charged a man. The matter is pending in the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court.

The police dismissed speculation on social media that the deadly fire and Bernard’s shooting death might be connected.

“At this stage, it would be reckless to say they are connected,” a senior policeman said.

Scores of people have taken to social media to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Many said it was heartbreaking and that the entire community was in mourning.