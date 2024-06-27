Deadly bar brawl in San Fernando

News

A brawl at a bar in San Fernando on the night of June 26 left a man dead and an off-duty policeman wounded.

Denzil David Brewster, 33, of Cedar Hill in Princes Town, died at the San Fernando General Hospital. PC Kyle Assivero, 24, was in stable condition.

The two were stabbed around 8 pm on June 26 while liming at Las Vegas Bar at the corner of Dr Leroy Calliste Street (formerly Lord Street) and Coffee Street.

Brewster had an altercation with a man who took out a knife from his waist and started stabbing him and the policeman, who is based in the Central Division.

The injured men fell to the ground and the attacker left. Other customers called the police and officers of the Southern Division Emergency Response Patrol took the two men to the hospital.

However, doctors declared Brewster dead at 9.12 pm while having emergency surgery for wounds. He was injured in the chest and upper hip.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III police were also alerted and PC Seedath and WPC Rampersad responded.

The killer is of African descent, has dark skin, is about five foot ten and stockily built, with a low haircut. He remained at large up to June 27.

Investigations are ongoing.