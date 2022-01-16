Deadline looms for public-sector vaccination

Monday marks the proposed date for the implementation of the government’s quasi-safe zone initiative, announced by the Prime Minister on December 18.

Dr Rowley will address the nation on Saturday.

In December, Rowley said public-sector workers who had not begun the vaccination process by January 17 would be furloughed, that is, sent home without pay.

“The Government’s workplace will require (except for medically certified reasons), if you are a government employee, that you show your vaccination status. Failing which, you would not be encouraged in the workplace. And if you are not in a position to come to the workplace, you will be on leave on your own, and you would be furloughed. Meaning that you would still have a job on the establishment, but (if) you (are) choosing not to be able to come to work under the conditions laid down, that you will then not be paid.”

He said this measure applied to all public-sector workers, including teachers, and those in state enterprises. He shared figures which showed the level of vaccination in various ministries.

He said there were 95, 490 people in the public sector, divided between public service and contract workers, 62,819; and state enterprises 32,671 workers.

The Attorney General said at a press conference later that since being furloughed does not constitute an indefinite unpaid leave, all public servants risk losing their jobs if they refuse to be vaccinated without medical exemption after a defined period.

Speaking to Newsday on January 9, Al-Rawi said he was still considering submissions from stakeholders, as the legislation that would transform government agencies into quasi-safe zones is still being drafted.

There has been fierce pushback from unions, which contend that under industrial relations law, the government cannot unilaterally change the terms and conditions of existing contracts to include vaccination status.

On Friday JTUM president Ancel Roget called on the government to cease and desist, allow workers to go and work, and let good sense prevail.

The Health Ministry set up special sites and lines to allow public servants to be vaccinated. Those who did go to be vaccinated said they did it mostly because they did not want to lose their jobs. They said they had not taken the vaccine before because they were afraid, thought the vaccines had been developed too quickly, or wanted to know the side effects, efficacy, and long term side effects.

Other topics which may be addressed by the PM on Saturday include boat tours and opening rivers and streams for religious purposes.

Vaccination rates among public-sector workers as given by the Prime Minister on December 18, 2021:

Health Ministry staff – 3,116, 75% vaccinated

SWRHA – 2,272, 80%

ERHA – 5,000, 71%

TRHA – 1,608, 50%

NCRHA – 5,130, 48%

NWRHA – 5,400, 45%

Ministry of National Security

Police Service – 6,500, 51%

Prisons – 3,400, 35%

Defence Force – 5,400, 30%

Immigration – 723, 25%

Fire Services – 2,386, 20%

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts – 197, 75% vaccinated

Attorney General and Legal Affairs – 1,106, 61% vaccinated

Ministry of Trade and Industry – 215, 60% vaccinated.

Personnel Department – 160, 87%

Inland Revenue Division – 1,064, 45%

CEPEP – Core 124, 83%

Contractors –

9,082, 4%

URP – 8,050, 60%

OJT staff –73, 75%

Trainees – 3,825, rate not available.

State enterprises

NGC Group – 936, 75%

FCB – 2,200 72%

UTC – 540, 69%

CAL – 1,400 pilots, 98%, stewards 100%, overall 40%

Plipdeco – 850, 50%.

Industry/Sector –

Non-energy manufacturing sector – 73 %

Petrochemical industry –80%, upstream 80%.

Republic Bank –90%

Shell – overall 70%, office-based staff 90%.

