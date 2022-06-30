‘Dead’ man falls from tree, revives in half an hour

News

Initial police reports said Moonilal Maharaj,

66, of Bamboo Settlement died on Tuesday, after falling while picking coconuts.

But Maharaj, in fact, did not die, according to a spokesman for the police North-Central Division, when contacted on Thursday.

Around 2.30pm, Maharaj went to a house at Hosein Circular, Bamboo No 2, and offered to pick coconuts. An experienced climber, he did this from time to time for payment. Having climbed one of the coconut trees at 2.45pm, and after a day of heavy rain, he fell and was apparently badly injured.

The resident of the home and his employees ran to Maharaj’s aid and immediately contacted the St Joseph Police Station and Emergency Health Services (EHS). The EHS said he should not be moved until their paramedics arived. The report said Maharaj lay on the ground for approximately 45 minutes and was “crying out in pain before becoming unresponsive whilst awaiting the EHS personnel.”

When they arrived at about 3.55pm and examined Maharaj, initial reports were that they found no signs of life. The police report said, “The first responders observed the body of the deceased lying near a coconut tree with his head facing east.”

It was originally reported that Northern Division crime scene investigators examined the scene and staff from Denny’s Funeral Home took the body to the St Joseph Police Station, where DMO Dr Neisha Gopaul viewed it.

However, the police spokesman said on Thursday that in fact Maharaj did not die but after treatment by EHS staff, was revived and walking in half an hour.