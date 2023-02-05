Deacons FC earn first point in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Deacons FC earned their first point of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League with a desperate 1-1 draw against Phillips Bakery/Dover Market Paradise FC.

After two consecutive defeats, Deacons needed a positive result against the unbeaten Paradise FC, who were looking to stay close to the early league leaders.

Paradise’s hopes were dented in the 15th minute when Rashane Thompson put Deacons ahead with his first goal of the 2023 campaign.

The “Farmers” lead was short lived as two minutes after celebrating, they conceded their sixth goal of the season, when Paradise captain Armando “Sugar” Lashley equalized for the Dover boys.

Paradise captain Armando “Sugar” Lashley was on the score sheet versus Deacons FC

Paradise created a number of goal scoring opportunities, but were wasteful in their attempts and had to settle for their second successive draw.

In the feature match, Empire SC scored three goals for the second game in a row when they defeated Wotton FC 3-1.

The “Blues” improved from their previous 3-2 victory against Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions and were justly rewarded.

Captain Rajohn Hawksworth gave Empire the lead against his former club in the 11th minute.

Kemar Holligan doubled Empire’s lead in the 35th minute and Haitian international, Antoine Charles completed the score card for the Bank Hall lads in the 87th minute.

Substitute Marco St. Hill pulled one back for Wotton in the 90th minute, but it was not enough to save them from their second defeat in three matches.

