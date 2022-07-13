De Novo finds gas in Zandolie off-shore field

News

The installation of DeNovo’s Iguana platform with well services Rig 110 and heavy lift barge. Photo courtesy DeNovo

DE NOVO Energy has announced that it has achieved first gas from its Zandolie field off the west coast of Trinidad.

In a media release on Wednesday, De Novo said the unmanned minimal facility is the second offshore facility owned by the ProMan subsidiary.

“De Novo has once again proven its commitment to increasing TTs gas supply by developing standard and marginal gas reserves,” De Novo said in the release.

The De Novo Zandolie platform is a single-well, conductor-supported platform with a capacity of 40 mmscfd. De Novo invested US$52 million to build the platform which took 31 months to build.

The release added that the platform is the first of its kind, being powered by wind and solar energy. It was also fully fabricated by local personnel.

Minister of Energy Stuart Young commended the company on its first gas achievements.

“I am very pleased to witness this successful milestone achieved by De Novo,” Young said. “The story of fabrication, skills and personnel used by Zandolie proves that it can be done”