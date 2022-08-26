De Nobriga: Independence Day activities in full swing

News

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Symon De Nobriga on Thursday said the plethora of activities planned to celebrate Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence this month and next month, are proceeding apace.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis outlined the programme of activities at a news conference at her ministry on August 5. A total of $7.5 million had been allocated to fund these activities.

To date, eight activities on the programme have been completed. Among them were this month’s state visit by Guyana President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, an Agri-Expo Forum in Port of Spain and three cultural caravans in Diego Martin, Arima and Barataria.

De Nobriga said, “The Agri- Forum was a resounding success and the Prime Minister announced earlier this week that we are going to make this an annual event.” Prime Minister’s Multi – Venue Art Exhibition is open and ongoing with exhibitions at Whitehall, Castle Kilarney, Mille Fleur and at the Piarco International Airport.

“We’re on the last leg of the cultural caravan which saw us visit multiple communities across the country to celebrate Trinidad and Tobago culture.” De Nobriga described the response within various communities as overwhelming.

“We have seen the spirit of the Independence celebration take hold of the nation.”

De Nobriga said.”Our next marquee activity is a cultural showcase on Independence Day but this is not to say that there aren’t activities happening almost daily across the country.”

Independence Day will see a full day of activities planned. He encouraged the public to come for the parade and stay for the concert entitled – Together 60.

With respect to the various art exhibitions being held as part of the celebrations, De Nobriga said, “The collections on display for the public at the Magnificent Seven buildings are from the collections of the Central Bank, First Citizen’s Bank and Angostura.”

He said members of the public can get more information about ongoing and upcoming Independence Day activities by checking social media @forgingforwardtt

Completed Independence Day activities:• Youth Week – August 8 – 12• State Visit – Guyana President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali – August 17-20• With These Hand Craft Market – August 18• Agri-Forum Expo – August19-21• Cultural Caravan – August 19– Diego Martin• Cultural Caravan -August 20 – Arima• Cultural Caravan – August 21 – Barataria• Junction Village – play – August 24

Ongoing Independence Day activities• YoUbuntu – August 14 – September 11• PM’s Multi-Venue Art Exhibitions – Aug ust 24 – September 30

Events to come• Cultural Caravan – August 26- Eddie Hart Grounds, Tunapuna• Naparima Bowl celebrates 60 -August 27• Dream Chasers Apprenticeship Programme Graduation – August 27• Lighting of Shaw Park – August 27 – September 3• Cultural Caravan – August 27– Pt Fortin• Lighting of Buccoo Walk and “Sunday School Activities” – August 28• Shonari Richardson Art Show – August 28th• Official Visit – Jamaica Prime Minister – August 29– September 1• People’s Gala – August 29• PM Gala Concert – August 30• White Hall @ 60- August 30 – September 1,2,3• Launch of Northeast Tobago Man & the Biosphere Art Trail -August 30• Independence Day Parade- August 31 – Tobago• Independence Day Street Festival – August 31 – Tobago• Fireworks Display – August 31 – Tobago• Independence Day Parade -August 31 – Trinidad• Craft hub TT – Craft Market – August 31• Toast to the Nation – August 31• Together 60 Cultural Show & Fireworks – August 31• Youth Fishing Tournament – September 1• “Conscious Castara” Bonfire Event- September 1• Youth Video Competition prize giving – September• Fish Fry-day Lunch & Fish Fry-day Lime – September 2• Red, White & Black Walkathon & Breakfast – September 3 – Tobago• Tree Planting – September 3 – Tobago• Riddum & Steel Festival in collaboration with Pan Trinbago – September• “Bago Jam” Mega Concert & Launch of Tobago Carnival – September 10• Diamond Jubilee Calypso Monarch – September 10, 17, 25• Moon on a Rainbow Shawl – September 14• Student Parade – September 23 – Tobago• Republic Day Route March – September 24 – Tobago• Powerboat Regatta – September 24 – Tobago• Republic Day Cultural Show & Fireworks Display – September 24 – Tobago• Fireworks – September 24 – Tobago• National Youth Awards – September 25