De La Rue scholarships awarded at Central Bank

News

Justin Edwards receives the De La Rue Currency scholarship at the Central Bank from Dorian Noel and Gareth Evans – Photo by Nicholas Maraj

“Sometimes it is the people no one can imagine anything of who do the things no one can imagine.”

Mathematician Alan Turing was quoted by Afeef Ali-Mohammed, one of last year’s De La Rue Currency scholarship winners, at this year’s award presentation at the Central Bank on Tuesday morning. The quotation, however, seems unlikely to apply to the scholarship winners.

The De La Rue Currency scholarship programme was launched locally in 2003 and focuses on the development of the country’s human resources in areas intrinsic to the development of the national economy.

De La Rue is a UK-based international business that has long supplied secure solutions, currency and government revenue solutions to governments and central banks all over the world. De La Rue’s relationship with Trinidad and Tobago dates back to 1905, when the government first ordered currency from the company.

Deputy governor of monetary operations and policy Dr Dorian Noel and Gareth Evans, regional representative of De La Rue, presented winners Sarah Prashad and Justin Edwards with their framed awards.

Noel said, “Besides funding, awardees gain a two-month internship at Central Bank TT. In fact, at least eight previous scholars are currently employed at Central Bank. They are also provided with the opportunities to compete with regional scholars to intern at De La Rue offices in the UK. And it provides a platform network to collaborate with other international scholars.”

Two new scholars are admitted to the network each year.

Sarah Prashad receives the De La Rue Currency scholarship at the Central Bank from Dorian Noel and Gareth Evans – Photo by Nicholas Maraj

The selection process is robust, fair and transparent, Noel said. Participants are subjected to a panel interview and must submit a scholarship essay on why they should be awarded this scholarship.

“Both Sarah and Justin are aware that the road to success involves confronting many challenges. Early failures are part of life and should motivate one to work harder. One’s success would be a lot sweeter and self-fulfilling once achieved.”

Noel congratulated the awardees and their families for the support they have provided to the scholars and tokens of appreciation were presented to both pairs of parents.

Speaking on the century-long relationship with TT, Evans said, “We’re honoured to have partnered with the Central Bank since its inception. Trinidadian hospitality and friendship is unlike any other I experienced anywhere else.”

“Through this longstanding partnership the De La Rue scholarship has as its objective fostering and encouraging the development of national leaders, and the promotion of excellence in the field of economics as well as raising the profile of the Caribbean endeavour. “

The scope of the scholarships has been widened beyond economics to include other subjects, such as occupational health and safety, the academic field of this year’s recipient Prashad, and maths and information technology, Ali-Mohammed’s speciality.

The function also featured remarks from the scholarship recipients and last year’s awardees, who were very grateful to God, their parents and the De La Rue foundation for their “golden opportunity.”