De Freitas overrules Mark on ‘arrogance’ claims

New Senate President Nigel De Freitas – Photo by Sureash Cholai

SENATE President Nigel De Freitas overruled claims by Opposition Senator Wade Mark that Energy Minister Stuart Young was being arrogant towards him.

In response to a question filed by Mark to him in the Senate on Friday about volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that were exported last year, Young said Mark was aware the information was already public knowledge.

He reminded senators that the information was contained in three official publications, one of which were consolidated monthly bulletins posted on the Energy Ministry’s website.

Young also observed that Mark’s question violated Senate standing order 28.

“Standing 28 (1) (g) (ix) makes it abundantly clear, in the clearest language that a question shall not be asked if answer can be found by reference to a viable, official publication.”

Referring to his statement minutes earlier, Young said, “No further response is required.”

Mark accused Young of being arrogant towards him.

He asked De Freitas to direct Young to answer the questions on the order paper and “not come and give us a lecture.”

De Freitas replied, “Senator Mark. Take a seat.”

Mark sat down.

De Freitas reminded senators that the process whereby questions are asked and answered was well known to all of them.