DCP Jacob: We could have done better on Monday

Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. –

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob has said he was disappointed in the Tobago police for allowing a party-like atmosphere for nomination day on Monday.

During the nomination of candidates for the Tobago House of Assembly elections scheduled for December 6, supporters of both the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and the People’s National Movement (PNM) breached the covid19 health regulations, mainly gathering in groups of more than ten.

Asked about this at the police media briefing on Thursday Jacob said: “Well, I already had expressed my disappointment in the police service in Tobago, not being proactive as they should have been. We (the executive) had conversations with the senior superintendent in charge of the division. In fact he was in a meeting with us yesterday (Wednesday).”

He added that while there were no arrests and no tickets issued, the police should have done better than they did, especially since the issue was discussed before Monday.

“We reminded them of it and we don’t expect to see any such reoccurrence again as we lead up to the elections.”

On Tuesday Newsday reported there was a Carnival-like atmosphere at the four designated electoral offices. Accompanying the candidates were music trucks, dancers, drummers and even a moko jumbie.

The public health regulations stipulate that public gatherings must be limited to ten people. At gravesides 25 people are allowed to gather.