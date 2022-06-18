DCP Jacob considers applying for top cop position

News

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob – JEFF K MAYERS

ACTING Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob says he will consider applying to fill his post on a permanent basis.

Speaking with the media at the Police Administration Building on Friday, Jacob when asked about throwing his hat in the ring said “I will think about it.”

On Monday the Police Service Commission (PSC) advertised the position telling applicants that the deadline is June 30 at 4 pm.

This is the first time that the post is being advertised since the last PSC collapsed last year after the completion of the selection process.

In January, the PSC said it would begin a new process after consultation with its legal team regarding the validity of the old merit list. The last board collapsed amidst mounting pressure for members to resign over the handling of the last completed merit list.

The previous list, compiled by the last PSC led by chairman Bliss Seepersad, was submitted to President Paula-Mae Weekes on August 11, 2021 and immediately withdrawn. The withdrawal triggered calls for government members to resign, a change in the laws to select a police commissioner and deputies and a failed attempt by the Opposition to impeach the President.

The last time the post was advertised, former police commissioner Gary Griffith was one of seven applicants shortlisted. Griffith, who is the political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) said he will re-apply for the post.