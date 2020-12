As child­care spaces re­main closed to re­duce the spread of the coro­n­avirus to the coun­try’s most vul­ner­a­ble, one day­care own­er is plead­ing with the Gov­ern­ment to start the con­ver­sa­tion on the pos­si­ble re­open­ing of le­git­i­mate day­cares as he said this sec­tor was hit hard­est by COVID-19 and seemed to be, for­got­ten.