Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment To­ba­go Coun­cil leader Tra­cy David­son-Ce­les­tine is re­fus­ing to take any blame for the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly’s Tourism Di­vi­sion spend­ing $2.5 mil­lion on a failed zi­pline project for Main Ridge, say­ing her role then as sec­re­tary was to set pol­i­cy and en­sure pub­lic ser­vants got mon­ey for projects they were pur­su­ing.