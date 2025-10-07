David Lee, businessman taken into police custody
Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro received judicial warrants around 12:15 pm today for the apprehension of David Lee, Minister of Housing and Member of Parliament for Caroni Central, and Hugh Leong Poi, Proprietor of Sport Outlet Limited.
The warrants were filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions pursuant to Section 23(5) of the Indictable Offences (Preliminary Enquiry) Act, Chapter 12:01.
Following receipt of the warrants, officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service acted in accordance with the legal mandate and executed the arrests without delay. Both individuals were taken into custody and are currently undergoing standard processing procedures.
The issuance of the warrants follows judicial authorization for the arrests as part of ongoing legal proceedings initiated by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Details of the specific charges or related investigations have not yet been released.
Commissioner Guevarro confirmed that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service continues to operate under the principles of legality and due process in all matters before the courts.
The Police Service reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all judicial directives are carried out with integrity, impartiality, and procedural accuracy.
Further updates are expected from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as the matter progresses through the judicial process.