Local News

David Lee, businessman taken into police custody

07 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Al­lis­ter Gue­var­ro re­ceived ju­di­cial war­rants around 12:15 pm to­day for the ap­pre­hen­sion of David Lee, Min­is­ter of Hous­ing and Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment for Ca­roni Cen­tral, and Hugh Leong Poi, Pro­pri­etor of Sport Out­let Lim­it­ed.

The war­rants were filed by the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions pur­suant to Sec­tion 23(5) of the In­dictable Of­fences (Pre­lim­i­nary En­quiry) Act, Chap­ter 12:01.

Both in­di­vid­u­als were tak­en in­to cus­tody by of­fi­cers of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice, and are present­ly un­der­go­ing stan­dard pro­cess­ing pro­ce­dure.

The is­suance of the war­rants fol­lows ju­di­cial au­tho­riza­tion for the ar­rests as part of on­go­ing le­gal pro­ceed­ings ini­ti­at­ed by the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions. De­tails of the spe­cif­ic charges or re­lat­ed in­ves­ti­ga­tions have not yet been re­leased.

Com­mis­sion­er Gue­var­ro con­firmed that the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice con­tin­ues to op­er­ate un­der the prin­ci­ples of le­gal­i­ty and due process in all mat­ters be­fore the courts.

The Po­lice Ser­vice re­it­er­at­ed its com­mit­ment to up­hold­ing the rule of law and en­sur­ing that all ju­di­cial di­rec­tives are car­ried out with in­tegri­ty, im­par­tial­i­ty, and pro­ce­dur­al ac­cu­ra­cy.

Fur­ther up­dates are ex­pect­ed from the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice and the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions as the mat­ter pro­gress­es through the ju­di­cial process.

