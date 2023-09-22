Daughter’s heartbreak pushes hunters group to continue search for missing Penal businesswoman

News

The missing person's flyer issued by the police for Christina Adsette.

THE heart-breaking appeal of Kelly Adsette, the daughter of missing Penal businesswoman Christina Adsette, that she does not want to lose her mom is what continues to drive Hunter’s Search and Rescue team to find her.

Group leader, Captain Vallence Rambharat told the Newsday, however, that there will come a time when the search will have to stop.

He said this particular search, which started with Adsette’s September 11 disappearance from her Suchit Trace, Penal home, has failed to produce any credible leads or information to follow. He said it was as if she disappeared into thin air.

“There comes a time when we have to call it quits. We are continuing for another week or so, but after that, we would have to reconsider.”

He said the search also takes a lot of resources and manpower.

Rambharat said his group, along with the police from the division and the anti-kidnapping unit, extended their search on Thursday and will continue in other areas on Friday.

While still hopeful, the search gets harder as each day passes without any credible information to go on.

Adsette’s daughter, Kelly, who lives in England, has been communicating daily with Rambharat as she grieves for her mother from miles away.

She permitted Rambharat to share the emotional messages she sent to him with the media.

In one, she thanked Rambharat and his team for their support.

“Just breaks my heart she is out there alone. I wish someone will come forward with answers. Anything. Just something. A neighbour, camera, anything.”

Expressing how broken she was with each day that passes and no word that her mother was alive and coming home, Kelly envisages a bleak future without her. “I am her only daughter and she may never see me get married or have a family. I don’t want to lose my mum. I will do anything to hear her voice again.”

Adsett, 62, a businesswoman of Suchit Trace, Penal, was last seen alive on September 11, cleaning the front of her property, which housed her residence and business place – Christina’s Foot Spa. At that time, she was wearing brown pants and a yellow T-shirt. Two days later the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) contacted the Penal Police to verify information received that Adsett had been reportedly kidnapped and murdered.

Penal police visited her home and reported that the back door to the building was open but no signs of forced entry were visible. Her cellphone and car keys were in the house.

Kelly said her mother never left the house without those items.